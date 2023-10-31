Barclays PLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

