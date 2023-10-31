Barclays PLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Travel + Leisure worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 929.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 70.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 27.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

