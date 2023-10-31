Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Rambus worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,795,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.