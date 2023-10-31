Barclays PLC Increases Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,939 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of SITE Centers worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SITE Centers by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 223,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in SITE Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

