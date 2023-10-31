Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,519 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 417.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wendy’s Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $23.90.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
