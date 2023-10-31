Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

