Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $165.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,149 shares in the company, valued at $22,749,497.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,509 shares of company stock worth $4,227,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

