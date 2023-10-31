Barclays PLC Purchases 344,284 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

