Barclays PLC Purchases 40,780 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 256.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Ingredion worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.9 %

INGR stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

