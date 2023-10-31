Barclays PLC Purchases 47,212 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.