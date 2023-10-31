Barclays PLC Purchases 53,230 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,005,000 after buying an additional 482,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

UMBF opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,018 shares of company stock worth $575,702. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.