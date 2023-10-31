Barclays PLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $3,645,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $8,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

