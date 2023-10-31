Barclays PLC Raises Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.59% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

VRDN stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.