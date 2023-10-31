Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Valmont Industries worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $193.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.15 and its 200 day moving average is $264.92. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.