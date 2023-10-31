Barclays PLC Sells 110,000 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of RLX Technology worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 423,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.

RLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.