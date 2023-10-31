Barclays PLC Sells 32,645 Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.37% of SomaLogic worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SomaLogic by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SomaLogic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SomaLogic by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SomaLogic by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

SLGC stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. SomaLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $391.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 139.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SomaLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

In other SomaLogic news, CEO Adam Taich sold 21,584 shares of SomaLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $50,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,038.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $79,754 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

