Barclays PLC Sells 45,944 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,944 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.