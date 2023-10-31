Barclays PLC Trims Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of Fisker worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter valued at $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fisker Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of FSR opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fisker

(Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.