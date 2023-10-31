BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 13,288 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,079,000 after buying an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.