BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.