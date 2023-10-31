BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $593,000 Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 11,939 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $386,346.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,182,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,278,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.