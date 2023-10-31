BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $766,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 143.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after buying an additional 959,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 940,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE JXN opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

