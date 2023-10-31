BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $750,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 783.8% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

