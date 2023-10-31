BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $760,000 Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $472.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $288.06 and a one year high of $490.44.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

