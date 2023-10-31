BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 742 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CDW were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in CDW by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $197.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $215.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

