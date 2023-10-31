BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 218.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $309.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.79 and its 200 day moving average is $363.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.28 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

