Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $12,702,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 70,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

