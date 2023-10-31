Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.21.

Biogen stock opened at $237.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

