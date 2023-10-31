Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

