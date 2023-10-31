Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

