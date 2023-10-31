Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 231.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Celanese worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

CE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

