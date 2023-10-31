Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $117,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $149,585,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,140,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.