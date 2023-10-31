Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWEN opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

