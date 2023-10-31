Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,318 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

