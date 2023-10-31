Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $330,208,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,595,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,317,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

