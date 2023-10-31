Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

