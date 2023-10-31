Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,207,856 shares of company stock valued at $101,951,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

