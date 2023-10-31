Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

