Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.41 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.