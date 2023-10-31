Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

