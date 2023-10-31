Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,621,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

