Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $247,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

