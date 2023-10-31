Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

