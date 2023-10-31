Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 276,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.