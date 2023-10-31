Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

