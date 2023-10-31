Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $43,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

