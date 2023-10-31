Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.76.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

