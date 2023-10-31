Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $297,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

