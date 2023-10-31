Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $1,801,477.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 5,962 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $1,801,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,115,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock worth $3,403,464. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $242.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

