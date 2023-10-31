Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.73.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

